Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sirius XM (SIRI) Q4 Earnings

Sirius XM (SIRI - Free Report) reported $2.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.3%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +29.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sirius XM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscribers - Net additions - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers: 149 versus 138 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers: 5,774 versus 5,806 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers: 33,226 compared to the 33,332 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • ARPU - Sirius XM: $15.11 compared to the $15.16 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Sirius XM- Total: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Total: $568 million versus $550.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.
  • Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue: $1.50 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%.
  • Revenue- Sirius XM- Advertising revenue: $43 million versus $40.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue: $42 million compared to the $44.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscriber revenue: $1.63 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.
  • Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue: $134 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
  • Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue: $434 million versus $416.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.
Shares of Sirius XM have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

