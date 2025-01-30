CAH Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, 2025 EPS View Raised

Cardinal Health, Inc. ( CAH Quick Quote CAH - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 by 10.3%. The bottom line also improved 2.1% year over year.
GAAP EPS in the quarter was $1.65 compared with $1.50 in the year-ago period.
Revenue Details
Sales declined 3.8% on a year-over-year basis to $55.26 billion. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.
Segmental Analysis Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions
Pharmaceutical revenues decreased 4.4% to $50.85 billion on a year-over-year basis. The decline was due to the unfavorable impact of the customer contract expiration with OptumRx in June 2024. Excluding this impact, sales were up 17%, driven by branded and specialty pharmaceutical sales growth from existing Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers.
Pharmaceutical profit totaled $531 million, up 7% from the year-ago period. The upside was driven by growth from BioPharma Solutions, including contributions from Specialty Networks and higher contributions from brand and specialty products. This growth was partially offset by the customer contract expiration.
Global Medical Products and Distribution
Revenues in this segment totaled $3.15 billion, up 0.9% year over year, driven by growth volume from existing customers.
The segment reported a profit of $18 million compared with $11 million in the year-ago quarter. This upside was primarily driven by cost optimization initiatives, partially offset by the write-off of uncollectible receivables in the WaveMark business.
Other
This segment includes three operating segments — at-Home Solutions, Nuclear and Precision Health Solutions, and OptiFreight Logistics. Sales totaled $1.28 billion, up 13% year over year.
The segment’s profit amounted to $118 million, up 11% from the year-ago level. The upside was driven by the robust performance of OptiFreight Logistics and Nuclear and Precision Health Solutions.
Margin Analysis
Gross profit increased 4.7% year over year to $1.94 billion.
As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin in the reported quarter was 3.5%, expanding 30 basis points year over year.
Distribution, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.31 billion, up 2.9% year over year.
Operating income amounted to $549 million, up 8.7% year over year. Adjusted operating income increased 8.5% year over year to $635 million.
Financial Update
The company exited the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3.81 billion compared with $2.87 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024.
Net cash used in operating activities totaled $400 million against $1.18 billion in net cash provided in the year-ago period.
2025 View Updated
Cardinal Health raised its fiscal 2025 earnings guidance. The company now anticipates adjusted EPS between $7.85 and $8.00, up from the previous guidance of $7.75-$7.90. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.84.
The company expects revenues from its Pharmaceutical segment to decline 1-3% year over year from the previous guidance of a 2-4% decline. Segmental profit is likely to increase 10-12% from the previous guidance of 4-6%.
Revenues from the Medical segment are estimated to grow 2-4%. Segmental profit is expected to be in the range of $130-$150 million compared with the previous guidance of $140-175 million.
Revenues from the Other segment are likely to grow 10-12% from the previous projection of 10%. Segmental profit is likely to grow nearly 10%.
Conclusion
Cardinal Health exited the fiscal second quarter on a positive note, with earnings and revenues beating their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continued to witness strong demand for its Pharmaceutical and Specialty solutions. However, sales are likely to be under pressure due to OptumRx contract expiration.
Meanwhile, CAH’s medical products, at-Home Solutions, Nuclear and Precision Health Solutions and OptiFreight Logistics are likely to support top-line growth going forward. An improvement in segmental profit looks promising. The expansion of gross margin also bodes well.
Also, CAH announced the completion of its acquisition of a majority stake in GI Alliance. With over 900 physicians across 345 practice locations in 20 states, GI Alliance is the country's leading gastroenterology management services organization. The acquisition accelerates Cardinal Health's multi-specialty growth strategy. However, intense competition and customer concentration are concerning.
CAH’s Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Cardinal Health carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Masimo, ResMed Inc. and DaVita Inc. Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025. MASI's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%.
Its shares have risen 51.4% compared with the industry’s 6.8% growth in the past year.
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.8%. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 6.4%.
ResMed has gained 32.4% compared with the
industry’s 16.5% growth in the past year.
DaVita, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 18.3%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 10.6%.
Image: Bigstock
