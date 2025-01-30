Valero Energy's Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Renewable Diesel Margins

Valero Energy Corporation ( VLO Quick Quote VLO - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. The bottom line, however, declined from $3.55 reported in the year-ago quarter.
Total quarterly revenues decreased from $35,414 million in the prior-year quarter to $30,756 million. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30,729 million.
Better-than-expected quarterly results can be primarily attributed to an increase in renewable diesel margins and lower total cost of sales. The positives were partially offset by a decline in refining margins.
Segmental Performance
Adjusted operating income in the
Refining segment totaled $437 million, down from $1,577 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure also missed our estimate of $1,296.5 million. The segment was affected due to a significantly lower refining margin per barrel of throughput in the fourth quarter.
In the
Ethanol segment, Valero reported an adjusted operating profit of $20 million, lower than $205 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The figure also missed our estimate of $84.2 million. The segment was affected due to a drop in ethanol margin per gallon of production.
Operating income in the
Renewable Diesel segment totaled $170 million, higher than $84 million in the year-ago quarter. Renewable diesel sales volume, however, declined to 3,356 thousand gallons per day from 3,773 in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the same was pinned at 2,828 thousand gallons per day. The segment benefited from higher renewable diesel margins compared to the year-ago period. Throughput Volumes
In the fourth quarter, Valero’s refining throughput volumes totaled 2,995 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), in line with the year-ago figure. Our estimate for the same was pegged at 2,688 MBbls/d.
In terms of feedstock composition, sweet crude, medium/light sour crude and heavy sour crude accounted for 50.4%, 8% and 20.3%, respectively, of the total volume. The remaining volume came from residuals, other feedstock, and blendstocks and others.
The Gulf Coast contributed 61.1% to the total throughput volume. Mid-Continent, North Atlantic and West Coast regions accounted for 15.8%, 14.5% and 8.6%, respectively, of the total throughput volume.
Throughput Margins
The refining margin per barrel of throughput declined to $8.44 from the year-ago level of $12.89.
Refining operating expenses per barrel of throughput was $4.67 compared with $4.99 in the year-ago quarter.
Depreciation and amortization expenses decreased to $2.17 per barrel from $2.18 in the prior-year period.
Valero’s adjusted refining operating income was $1.60 per barrel of throughput compared with $5.72 a year ago.
Cost of Sales
Total cost of sales decreased to $30,127 million from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $33,540 million. The figure was also below our estimate of $30,590.1 million, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of materials and others.
Capital Investment & Balance Sheet
The fourth-quarter capital investment totaled $547 million, of which $452 million was allocated toward sustaining the business.
The company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 billion at the end of the fourth quarter. As of Dec. 31, 2024, it had a total debt of $8.1 billion and finance lease obligations of $2.4 billion.
VLO's Zacks Rank
VLO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
