OneSpan (OSPN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, OneSpan (OSPN - Free Report) reached $19.59, with a +1.4% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.25%.
Shares of the internet security company have appreciated by 4.21% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 27, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.27, showcasing a 42.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for OneSpan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, OneSpan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, OneSpan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.05. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.73.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.