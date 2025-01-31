Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX - Free Report) closed at $33.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.25%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 16.92% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.27, signifying an 8% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

