Lowe's (LOW) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Lowe's (LOW - Free Report) standing at $264, reflecting a +0.87% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.
The home improvement retailer's stock has climbed by 6.05% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
The upcoming earnings release of Lowe's will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 26, 2025. On that day, Lowe's is projected to report earnings of $1.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.22 billion, down 2.07% from the prior-year quarter.
LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.88 per share and revenue of $83.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10% and -3.54%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.03% increase. Lowe's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Lowe's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.77.
It is also worth noting that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
