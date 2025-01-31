We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) standing at $396.87, reflecting a -0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 16.05% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of CrowdStrike Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.85, reflecting a 10.53% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.03 billion, showing a 22.28% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.74 per share and a revenue of $3.93 billion, indicating changes of +21.04% and +28.58%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.11% increase. Currently, CrowdStrike Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 106.13. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.73.
Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 3.08 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.22 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.