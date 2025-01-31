We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ARKO Corp. (ARKO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.19, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.19% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.15 billion, indicating a 3.64% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ARKO Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, ARKO Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.76. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.76.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.