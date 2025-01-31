We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tutor Perini (TPC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Tutor Perini (TPC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $24.61, demonstrating a +1.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.
The construction company's stock has climbed by 0.37% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 0.13% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Tutor Perini is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 132.97%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.09 billion, indicating a 6.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Tutor Perini possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Tutor Perini is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.15. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.8 of its industry.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 172, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.