Clear Secure (YOU) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest trading session, Clear Secure (YOU - Free Report) closed at $23.47, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.
The airport security company's shares have seen a decrease of 12.28% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
The upcoming earnings release of Clear Secure will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Clear Secure is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 64.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $203.45 million, up 19% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Clear Secure presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Clear Secure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.31. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.73 for its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow YOU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.