We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cloudflare (NET) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
Cloudflare (NET - Free Report) closed at $137.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.25%.
The web security and content delivery company's shares have seen an increase of 26.71% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cloudflare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 20% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $451.8 million, reflecting a 24.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cloudflare. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.09% higher. Cloudflare is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Cloudflare is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 162.08. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.73 for its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.