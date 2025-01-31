We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Organon (OGN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Organon (OGN - Free Report) reached $15.97, with a +0.82% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.
Shares of the pharmaceutical company witnessed a gain of 6.17% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Organon in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 13, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.87, reflecting a 1.14% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.57 billion, down 1.69% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Organon should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.72% decrease. As of now, Organon holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Organon has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.95 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.47, which means Organon is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, OGN's PEG ratio is currently 0.83. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.