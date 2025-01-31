We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $43.46, demonstrating a +1.88% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.88% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 12, 2025. On that day, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 60.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $985 million, down 5% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.94. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.73 for its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
