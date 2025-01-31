Back to top

Deckers (DECK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Deckers (DECK - Free Report) reported $1.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.1%. EPS of $3.00 for the same period compares to $2.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of +6.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Deckers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales by location- International: $657.90 million versus $543.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.5% change.
  • Net sales by location- Domestic: $1.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Total: $530.90 million compared to the $516.30 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.7% year over year.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Total: $28 million compared to the $29.80 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Total: $1.24 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Total: $24.10 million compared to the $24.89 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.
Shares of Deckers have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

