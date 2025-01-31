Back to top

KLA (KLAC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

KLA (KLAC - Free Report) reported $3.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.7%. EPS of $8.20 for the same period compares to $6.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 billion, representing a surprise of +4.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.73.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KLA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Semiconductor Process Control: $2.76 billion versus $2.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.6% change.
  • Revenues- Specialty Semiconductor Process: $160.41 million compared to the $141.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Service: $667.39 million versus $671.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.
  • Revenues- Product: $2.41 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.4%.
  • Revenues- PCB, Display and Component Inspection: $161.08 million versus $147.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.
Shares of KLA have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

