T. Rowe Price (TROW) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw T. Rowe Price (TROW - Free Report) ending at $115.89, denoting a +1.38% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the financial services firm had gained 1.08% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of T. Rowe Price in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.23, reflecting a 29.65% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.88 billion, up 14.57% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.73% decrease. T. Rowe Price is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, T. Rowe Price currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.55.
Investors should also note that TROW has a PEG ratio of 1.74 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Investment Management industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
