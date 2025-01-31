We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest market close, Crescent Energy (CRGY - Free Report) reached $15.45, with a -1.21% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.25%.
The the stock of oil and gas company has risen by 7.05% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crescent Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.31, marking a 46.55% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $891.2 million, showing a 35.5% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Crescent Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 24.01% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Crescent Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Crescent Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.27, which means Crescent Energy is trading at a discount to the group.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.