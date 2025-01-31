We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Ero Copper Corp. (ERO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.68, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.25%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.37% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ero Copper Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Ero Copper Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 123.81%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $177 million, indicating a 52.05% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ero Copper Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.57% lower. Ero Copper Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Ero Copper Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.63. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.75 of its industry.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.