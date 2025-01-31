We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The most recent trading session ended with Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) standing at $21.06, reflecting a +1.59% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 3.19% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.18% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, down 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $124.09 million, reflecting a 1.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hercules Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hercules Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Looking at valuation, Hercules Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.16.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HTGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.