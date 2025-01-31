Back to top

The Hartford (HIG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The Hartford (HIG - Free Report) reported $4.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $2.94 for the same period compares to $3.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.77 billion, representing a surprise of +0.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Hartford performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Personal line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio: 59.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 73%.
  • Commercial line - Expense ratio: 30.8% compared to the 30.4% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Commercial Lines - Underlying combined ratio: 86.7% versus 87.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Commercial line - Combined ratio: 87.4% compared to the 89.4% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net premiums earned: $5.81 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • Earned Premium- Commercial Line: $3.30 billion compared to the $3.33 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.
  • Earned Premium- Personal Lines: $906 million compared to the $889.07 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.
  • Total Property & Casualty- Earned Premium: $4.21 billion compared to the $4.22 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.
  • Fee income- Commercial Line: $10 million versus $10.88 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenue- Fee income- Group benefits: $56 million compared to the $56.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Revenue- Earned premiums- Group benefits: $1.60 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
  • Fee income- Personal Lines: $9 million compared to the $8.16 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
Shares of The Hartford have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

