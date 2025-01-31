Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Eastman Chemical (EMN - Free Report) reported $2.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. EPS of $1.87 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26 billion, representing a surprise of -0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Eastman Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Chemical Intermediates: $503 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $509.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
  • Net Sales- Fibers: $321 million compared to the $339.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Materials: $720 million versus $707.12 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Additives & Functional Products: $696 million compared to the $664.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Other: $5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Additives & Functional Products: $128 million compared to the $97.01 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Advanced Materials: $107 million compared to the $94.04 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Chemical Intermediates: $20 million compared to the $29.66 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Other: -$53 million versus -$43.80 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Fibers: $103 million compared to the $101.80 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Eastman Chemical have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

