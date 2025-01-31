Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

PennyMac Mortgage (PMT - Free Report) reported $107.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.3%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +7.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PennyMac Mortgage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Net interest expense: -$23.99 million compared to the -$11.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Investment Income- Loan origination fees: $3.99 million versus $5.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Investment Income- Net loan servicing fees: $207.42 million versus $68.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Investment Income- Net gains on loans acquired for sale: $26.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.78 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for PennyMac Mortgage here>>>

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise