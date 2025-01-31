Back to top

Atlassian (TEAM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Atlassian (TEAM - Free Report) reported $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.4%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +31.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Atlassian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customers: 300,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 302,104.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $1.21 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.2%.
  • Revenues- Other: $73.22 million compared to the $63.66 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Cloud: $846.96 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $818.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.7%.
  • Revenues- Data Center: $362.28 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $349.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.9%.
  • Revenues- Marketplace and other: $77.22 million versus $67.16 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.6% change.
Shares of Atlassian have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

