Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Olin (OLN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Olin (OLN - Free Report) reported $1.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 billion, representing a surprise of +3.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1000.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Olin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Epoxy: $282.20 million compared to the $294.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.
  • Sales- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: $953.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $876.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
  • Sales- Winchester: $435.40 million compared to the $404.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
  • Income (Loss) before Taxes- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: $75.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $61.53 million.
  • Income (Loss) before Taxes- Winchester: $42 million versus $53.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Income (Loss) before Taxes- Epoxy: -$27.40 million compared to the -$23.82 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Olin here>>>

Shares of Olin have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise