Weyerhaeuser (WY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Weyerhaeuser (WY - Free Report) reported $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion, representing a surprise of -2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +57.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Weyerhaeuser performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Real Estate & ENR: $86 million versus $77.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.
  • Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales: $230 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $226.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.
  • Revenue- Wood Products: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Timberlands: $497 million versus $427.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.
  • Wood Products Segment- Structural lumber- Third party net sales: $492 million versus $539.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Timberlands: $126 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $124.92 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Wood Products: $161 million versus $131.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated Items: -$69 million compared to the -$48.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Wood Products- OI- GAAP: $106 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $77.59 million.
  • Total Timberlands- OI- GAAP: $62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $59.24 million.
  • Total Real Estate & ENR- OI- GAAP: $46 million versus $45.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Real Estate & ENR: $52 million versus $67.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

