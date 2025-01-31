Back to top

Image: Bigstock

The Bancorp (TBBK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

The Bancorp (TBBK - Free Report) reported $148.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.7%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $131.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was +1.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 40% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 40.6%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.6% versus 4.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $8.29 billion versus $8.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $54.27 million versus $35.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $94.30 million compared to the $96.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for The Bancorp here>>>

Shares of The Bancorp have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise