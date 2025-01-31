Back to top

AppFolio (APPF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) reported revenue of $203.66 million, up 18.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $199.87 million, representing a surprise of +1.90%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AppFolio performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other: $2.70 million versus $2.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
  • Revenue- Value Added Services: $153.33 million compared to the $150.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Core solutions: $47.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.
Shares of AppFolio have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

