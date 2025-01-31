Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) reported revenue of $21.13 million, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.69 million, representing a surprise of +2.14%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FinWise Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 64.2% versus 69.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge offs to average loans: 2.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.
  • Non-Performing Loans: $36.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.47 million.
  • Net interest margin: 10% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.7%.
  • Total Interest Earning Assets: $617.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $624.87 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $5.60 million compared to the $5.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $15.53 million compared to the $15.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for FinWise Bancorp here>>>

Shares of FinWise Bancorp have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FinWise Bancorp (FINW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise