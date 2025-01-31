Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) reported $290.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $282.05 million, representing a surprise of +3.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ameris Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 52.3% versus 53.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Book value per share (period end): $54.32 compared to the $54.35 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest margin (TE): 3.6% versus 3.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $68.96 million versus $67.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (TE): $222.77 million compared to the $215.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Ameris Bancorp have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

