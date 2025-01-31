Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hilltop Holdings (HTH - Free Report) reported $301.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284.4 million, representing a surprise of +5.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +96.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hilltop Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Outstanding Balance - Interest-earning assets, gross: $15.37 billion versus $15.13 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.8% versus 88.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-accrual loans: $88.15 million versus $85.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-performing assets: $91.10 million compared to the $93.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $106.21 million compared to the $105.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $105.48 million compared to the $104.76 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $195.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $179.65 million.
  • Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions: $37.51 million compared to the $37.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage loan origination fees: $30.11 million versus $31.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Noninterest income- Other: $49.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.23 million.
  • Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income: $43.55 million versus $43.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Hilltop Holdings have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

