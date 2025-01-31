Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Stellar Bancorp (STEL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Stellar Bancorp (STEL - Free Report) reported $107.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.3%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $107.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +8.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stellar Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent): 4.3% versus 4.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.6% versus 66.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $37.21 million versus $32.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $9.65 billion versus $9.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $38.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.83 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $102.96 million versus $101.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (tax equivalent): $103.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $102.04 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $5.03 million versus $5.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Stellar Bancorp have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

