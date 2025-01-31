Back to top

PCB Bancorp (PCB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) reported $26.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.88 million, representing a surprise of +1.28%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PCB Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $2.89 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.86 billion.
  • Efficiency ratio: 53% versus 57.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-Performing Loans: $4.69 million compared to the $6.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-Performing Assets: $4.69 million compared to the $6.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $3.04 million compared to the $2.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $23.16 million versus $22.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of PCB Bancorp have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

