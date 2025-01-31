Back to top

Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Credit Acceptance (CACC - Free Report) reported $565.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. EPS of $12.26 for the same period compares to $7.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $562.4 million, representing a surprise of +0.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +79.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Credit Acceptance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other income: $22.90 million versus $19.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.5% change.
  • Revenue- Premiums earned: $24.80 million versus $25.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.
  • Revenue- Finance charges: $518.20 million versus $510.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.
Shares of Credit Acceptance have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

