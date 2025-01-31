Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Beazer (BZH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) reported revenue of $468.95 million, up 21.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $460.59 million, representing a surprise of +1.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -67.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Beazer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total home closings: 907 versus 890 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Closing Price - Continuing Operations (ASP from closing): $507.60 versus $514.67 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • New orders, net of cancellations: 932 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,071.
  • Units in Backlog - Continuing Operations (Backlog units): 1,507 compared to the 1,663 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average active community count: 161 versus 162 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Land sales and other: $8.53 million compared to the $2.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding: $460.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $458.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.9%.
  • Gross profit (loss)- Homebuilding: $69.98 million versus $72.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross profit (loss)- Land sales and other: $2.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.03 million.
Shares of Beazer have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

