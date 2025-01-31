Back to top

Image: Bigstock

U.S. Steel (X) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

United States Steel (X - Free Report) reported $3.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.3%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.25, the EPS surprise was +48.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled: $956 versus $943.72 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Steel Shipments in Tons - Total: 3,296 Mmt compared to the 3,508.33 Mmt average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Average Steel Price per Ton - Tubular: $1,539 compared to the $1,803.01 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill: $789 versus $811.64 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Average Steel Price per Ton - USSE: $751 compared to the $784.78 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Steel Shipments in Tons - Flat Rolled: 1,846 Mmt versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,903.69 Mmt.
  • Net Sales- Mini Mill: $531 million compared to the $593.48 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Flat-rolled: $2.26 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%.
  • Net Sales- USSE: $581 million versus $699.04 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Tubular: $241 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $225.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.8%.
  • Net Sales- Other Businesses: $1 million versus $4.40 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50% change.
  • Net Sales- Reconciling Items and Eliminations: -$106 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$230.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Steel here>>>

Shares of U.S. Steel have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United States Steel Corporation (X) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise