Image: Bigstock
Boot Barn (BOOT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) reported $608.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.9%. EPS of $2.43 for the same period compares to $1.81 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $608.22 million, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.38.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Boot Barn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Same Store Sales (decline)/growth: 8.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8.7%.
- Stores Opened/Acquired: 13 versus 13 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average store square footage, end of period: 11,134 versus 11,084 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Stores operating at end of period: 438 compared to the 438 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total retail store square footage, end of period: 4.88 million versus 4.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Boot Barn have returned +14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.