PPG Industries (PPG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, PPG Industries (PPG - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.73 billion, down 14.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.61, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 billion, representing a surprise of -6.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PPG Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Coatings: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Performance Coatings: $1.26 billion compared to the $2.42 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51.7% year over year.
  • Segment Income- Industrial Coatings: $185 million versus $193.54 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Performance Coatings: $259 million compared to the $390 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of PPG Industries have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

