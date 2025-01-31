Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 31st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arkema S.A. (ARKAY - Free Report) is a chemicals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

CSX Corporation (CSX - Free Report) is a rail-based freight transportation services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Carlsberg A/S (CABGY - Free Report) is a beverage company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

