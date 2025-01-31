We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CACC Stock Jumps 5.8% as Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Finance Charges
Shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC - Free Report) gained 5.8% in after-hours trading in response to better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2024 results. Earnings per share of $12.26 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.82 by a considerable margin. Also, the bottom line surged 68.2% year over year.
Results benefited from higher finance charges, growth in net loan receivables and decline in provisions. However, higher operating expenses posed a headwind.
Excluding the non-recurring items, adjusted net income was $126 million or $10.17 per share compared with $129.1 million or $10.06 per share in the prior-year quarter.
For 2024, earnings of $19.88 per share outpaced the consensus estimate of $14.47 but declined 9.6% year over year. Adjusted net income was $478.9 million or $38.41 per share, down from $535.6 million or $41.17 per share in 2023.
CACC’s GAAP Revenues Increase, Operating Expenses Rise
Total GAAP revenues for the reported quarter were $565.9 million, up 15.1% year over year. Increased finance charges and premiums earned supported revenue growth. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $562.4 million.
For 2024, total GAAP revenues grew 13.7% from the prior year to $2.16 billion. The top line met the consensus estimate.
Provision for credit losses was $123.4 million, down 24.6%.
Operating expenses of $121.6 million increased 6.4%.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, net loans receivables were $7.85 billion, up 12.9% from December 2023-end.
Total assets were $8.85 billion as of the same date, up from $7.61 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. Total shareholders’ equity was $1.75 billion, relatively stable.
Our Take on Credit Acceptance
Mounting expenses are expected to hurt Credit Acceptance’s bottom-line growth to an extent in the near term. Moreover, poor asset quality might hamper financials. Nevertheless, the company has been well-poised for revenue growth, given the gradual increase in demand for consumer loans.
Performance of CACC’s Peers
Capital One’s (COF - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66. The bottom line also compared favorably with $2.24 in the prior-year quarter.
Results gained from higher net interest income and non-interest income and rise in loans and deposits. Also, provisions declined during the quarter. However, the increase in expenses was the undermining factor for COF.
Ally Financial’s (ALLY - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents. Also, the bottom line reflected a jump of 95% from the year-ago quarter.
ALLY’s results benefited from a rise in net finance revenues. Further, lower expenses and a decline in credit costs provided support. However, lower other revenues, and a decline in net finance receivables and loans and deposits were the undermining factors.