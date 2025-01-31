Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors 529C

(CWMCX - Free Report) : 1.37% expense ratio and 0.22% management fee. CWMCX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. CWMCX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.09%.

Fidelity Puritan Fund

(FPURX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FPURX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With five-year annualized performance of 11.15%, expense ratio of 0.48% and management fee of 0.47%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

GMO Quality III

(GQETX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.5%. Management fee: 0.48%. Five year annual return: 14.4%. GQETX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fidelity Puritan (FPURX) - free report >>

GMO US QUALITY EQUITY FD (GQETX) - free report >>

American Funds Wash Mutual 529C (CWMCX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings