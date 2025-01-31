We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Oshkosh Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend
Oshkosh Corporation (OSK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18. The bottom line also rose from $2.56 recorded in the year-ago period. Consolidated net sales climbed 6.3% year over year to $2.62 billion. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion.
Segmental Details of OSK
Access: The segment’s net sales remained flat year over year at $1.16 billion as lower international sales volume offset sales related to the acquisition of AUSA. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion.
Operating income fell 11.9% to $142.9 million (accounting for 12.4% of sales), due to unfavorable price/cost dynamics. The metric, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141 million.
Defense: The segment’s net revenues remained relatively flat year over year at $559.1 million as the impact of changes in cumulative catch-up adjustments on contracts offset NGDV production. The metric, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $448 million.
The segment reported an operating income of $15 million, which fell 75.8% year over year due to cumulative catch-up adjustments and unfavorable product mix. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.16 million.
Vocational: The segment’s net sales rose 19.8% year over year to $880.6 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $815 million, due to improved sales volume and pricing.
Operating income surged 149.8% to $110.9 million (accounting for 12.6% of sales) and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103 million, due to enhanced price/cost dynamics and higher sales.
OSK’s Financials
Oshkosh had cash and cash equivalents of $204.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $125.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company recorded a long-term debt of $599.5 million, up from $597.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
OSK hiked its quarterly cash dividend by 11% to 51 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on March 3, 2025, to its shareholders of record as of Feb. 17.
OSK’s 2025 Guidance
The company anticipates full-year 2025 sales to be around $10.6 billion, down from $10.76 billion reported in 2024. It expects adjusted earnings per share to be $11, down from $11.74 reported in 2024.
