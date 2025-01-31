We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of Regeneron (REGN) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $11.60 per share, indicating a decline of 2.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.78 billion, representing an increase of 10.1% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Regeneron metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other Revenue' will reach $167.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.4% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net product sales' will reach $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Collaboration' should arrive at $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.2%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Libtayo- Total' will likely reach $338.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +39% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- US' stands at $1.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US' of $37.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -39.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Evkeeza- US' to reach $45.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +90.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Libtayo- ROW' to come in at $121.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +36.9% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Libtayo- US' should come in at $206.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +33.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- US' reaching $3.00 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.6%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- ROW' at $46.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- US' will reach $69.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
