Countdown to Hologic (HOLX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, indicating an increase of 4.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.03 billion, representing an increase of 1.4% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hologic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Breast Health' should come in at $391.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- GYN Surgical' to reach $166.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Skeletal Health' stands at $14.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -41.1% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total Diagnostics' will reach $455.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology and Perinatal' of $122.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging' reaching $305.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening' will reach $4.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -37.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics' should arrive at $330.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions' to come in at $85.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Service and other revenue' at $191.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Product Sales' will reach $847.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.
