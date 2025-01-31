Back to top

Unveiling Merck (MRK) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merck (MRK - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5533.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $15.56 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Merck metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda' will likely reach $7.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Animal health' stands at $1.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa' will reach $65.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Prevymis' should come in at $206.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - U.S.' should arrive at $4.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - International' at $3.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - U.S.' will reach $181.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - International' to reach $176.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - U.S.' to come in at $173.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - International' reaching $80.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +79.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa - U.S.' will reach $35.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa - International' of $29.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

