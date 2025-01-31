We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Mondelez (MDLZ - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.69 billion, increasing 4.1% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Mondelez metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $2.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will likely reach $3.80 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- AMEA' at $1.84 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' should arrive at $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- AMEA- Non-GAAP' reaching $238.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $246 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Europe- Non-GAAP' to reach $550.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $643 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- North America- Non-GAAP' should come in at $411.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $505 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' of $115.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $159 million.
Mondelez shares have witnessed a change of -1.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MDLZ is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.