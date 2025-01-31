We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Uber (UBER) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 24.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $11.74 billion, increasing 18.2% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 11.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Uber metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Mobility' of $6.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of +22.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Freight' to reach $1.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Delivery' will reach $3.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' will reach $835.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- United States and Canada' at $6.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +20.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' should arrive at $3.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Bookings - Total' will likely reach $43.41 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.58 billion.
Analysts expect 'Gross Bookings - Delivery' to come in at $19.63 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.01 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Bookings - Mobility' should come in at $22.58 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.29 billion.
The consensus estimate for 'Gross Bookings - Freight' stands at $1.31 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.28 billion.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs)' reaching 170. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 150 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Uber have demonstrated returns of +5.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UBER is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>