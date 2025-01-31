We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stay Ahead of the Game With MetLife (MET) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect MetLife (MET - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. Revenues are expected to be $19.23 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific MetLife metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Premiums' should arrive at $12.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other Revenues' stands at $635.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' of $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Net investment income' reaching $5.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Latin America' to come in at $2.00 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Adjusted Revenue- EMEA' will reach $700.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Asia' at $2.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
Analysts forecast 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other' to reach $207.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Net investment income' will reach $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Net investment income' will likely reach $56.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Revenue- Latin America- Net investment income' will reach $436.74 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.4% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Other Revenues' should come in at $20.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, MetLife shares have recorded returns of +6.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MET will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.