Exploring Analyst Estimates for Ares Management (ARES) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ares Management (ARES - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.22 billion, exhibiting an increase of 28.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ares Management metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Financial Details Segments- Other fees' stands at $25.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Financial Details Segments- Fee related performance revenues' to reach $179.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Financial Details Segments- Management fees' should come in at $786.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Realized Income- Secondaries Group' to come in at $26.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total' of $299.03 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $261.69 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Credit Group' should arrive at $213.65 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $176.79 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group' will reach $12.87 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.61 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group' reaching $44.77 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $41.34 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Secondaries Group' at $21.85 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.04 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total' will reach $478.70 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $418.85 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group' will likely reach $25.11 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $39.11 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group' will reach $73.00 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $65.41 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

