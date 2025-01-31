We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stay Ahead of the Game With PepsiCo (PEP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. Revenues are expected to be $27.93 billion, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PepsiCo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region' stands at $1.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Frito-Lay North America' of $7.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Quaker Foods North America' at $871.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Africa, Middle East and South Asia' will likely reach $1.99 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- PepsiCo Beverages North America' will reach $7.95 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Europe' should arrive at $4.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Latin America' should come in at $3.76 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region' will reach $119.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $84 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Frito-Lay North America' will reach $1.81 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.86 billion.
Analysts expect 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Latin America' to come in at $691.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $713 million.
Analysts forecast 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Africa, Middle East and South Asia' to reach $150.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $157 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Europe' reaching $497.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $460 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of PepsiCo have demonstrated returns of +1.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PEP is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.