Stay Ahead of the Game With PepsiCo (PEP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. Revenues are expected to be $27.93 billion, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PepsiCo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region' stands at $1.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Frito-Lay North America' of $7.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Quaker Foods North America' at $871.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Africa, Middle East and South Asia' will likely reach $1.99 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- PepsiCo Beverages North America' will reach $7.95 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Europe' should arrive at $4.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Latin America' should come in at $3.76 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region' will reach $119.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $84 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Frito-Lay North America' will reach $1.81 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.86 billion.

Analysts expect 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Latin America' to come in at $691.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $713 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Africa, Middle East and South Asia' to reach $150.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $157 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Europe' reaching $497.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $460 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

