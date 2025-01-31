We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for McKesson (MCK) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that McKesson (MCK - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $8.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $95.46 billion, exhibiting an increase of 18% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some McKesson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- U.S. Pharmaceutical' will reach $87.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.6% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions' should come in at $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- International' to reach $3.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions' at $3.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Profit- U.S. Pharmaceutical' to come in at $932.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $828 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Profit- International' of $124.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $105 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions' will reach $240.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $193 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions' should arrive at $325.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $282 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for McKesson here>>>
Shares of McKesson have demonstrated returns of +6.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MCK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>